A resident of Manila walks past a lockdown sign on April 7. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: ‘no end in sight’ for Philippines lockdown, Duterte says
- Without a vaccine, antibody treatment of effective medicine to treat Covid-19, the country may need to endure two to three waves of infection
- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte made the prediction in a late-night televised address that went on until the early hours of the morning
