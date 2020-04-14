A resident of Manila walks past a lockdown sign on April 7. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: ‘no end in sight’ for Philippines lockdown, Duterte says

  • Without a vaccine, antibody treatment of effective medicine to treat Covid-19, the country may need to endure two to three waves of infection
  • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte made the prediction in a late-night televised address that went on until the early hours of the morning
DPA
Updated: 12:41pm, 14 Apr, 2020

