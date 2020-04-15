A motorist rides past a hoarding at a construction site funded by 1MDB in Kuala Lumpur in this 2015 file photo. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

US returns US$300 million in stolen 1MDB funds to Malaysia

  • The money comes from assets forfeited last year by financier Jho Low in a Los Angeles federal settlement, including paintings by Vincent van Gogh
  • Prosecutors allege that he used money from 1MDB for bribes and kickbacks to foreign officials, and to pay for luxury real estate, art and jewellery
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:18am, 15 Apr, 2020

A motorist rides past a hoarding at a construction site funded by 1MDB in Kuala Lumpur in this 2015 file photo. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE