A motorist rides past a hoarding at a construction site funded by 1MDB in Kuala Lumpur in this 2015 file photo. Photo: AFP
US returns US$300 million in stolen 1MDB funds to Malaysia
- The money comes from assets forfeited last year by financier Jho Low in a Los Angeles federal settlement, including paintings by Vincent van Gogh
- Prosecutors allege that he used money from 1MDB for bribes and kickbacks to foreign officials, and to pay for luxury real estate, art and jewellery
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
