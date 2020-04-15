Coronavirus threatens Asia banana shortage, Philippines growers warn

China Japan United Nations The Philippines accounted for an estimated 20 per cent of global banana shipments in 2019 and about 90 per cent of total export volumes in Asia, with its two major markets beingand, according to a 2020 report from the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the. Ecuador is the largest exporter.

Labourers unload bananas at a vegetable market in Sri Lanka. Photo: AFP

The country’s main island of Luzon has been under a lockdown since mid-March that will last through the end of April. Provinces in the southern Philippines, which is home to many plantations, have also imposed quarantine measures. Exports of the fruit will continue to be impacted after restrictions are lifted, according to Antig, as social distancing measures are expected to remain in place that limit the number of workers.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar on Wednesday urged local governments, particularly in Bukidnon province where several banana farms and packing houses are located, to allow farmers, fishers, and employees of food processing and manufacturing facilities to work to avoid artificial food shortage and price spikes.

The coronavirus outbreak has snarled food production and shipments globally as quarantines, sick workers, export bans and panic buying result in some empty grocery store shelves, despite mostly ample supplies.

Myanmar military personnel wearing personal protective equipment carry bananas as they prepare food to serve at a community quarantine centre. Photo: EPA

Bacani said Japan banana imports may be impacted because many farms that export the fruit to the East Asian country are under quarantine. “In the next two weeks, you will see a drastic reduction in the banana volume in Japan,” he said, while adding that other exporters like Ecuador may fill in the gap.

Yuko Yamada, a spokeswoman for the Japan Banana Importers’ Association said the country depends heavily on imports from the Philippines but she wasn’t aware of shortages or price increases, or any notices from Philippine exporters that shipments will be reduced.