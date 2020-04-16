Regulatory filings show that Lim bought more shares last month through an account jointly held with his wife. He may have learned a thing or two from previous outbreaks.

“When people stayed away from restaurants during Sars, we enjoyed brisk business because more people started buying food to cook at home,” he said in a 2008 interview with The Straits Times.

Grocery purchases are likely to remain robust even if social-distancing restrictions and panic buying abates, according to Juliana Cai, an analyst at RHB Securities Singapore.

“Employees are likely to be encouraged to continue working from home to prevent another wave of the viral contagion,” she wrote, maintaining Sheng Siong as her top pick among consumer-focused stocks.

The Lims aren’t the only ones benefiting from a surge in grocery spending.

Amazon, which owns Whole Foods Markets, surged to another record on Wednesday, lifting the fortune of founder Jeff Bezos to US$139.8 billion. Alice, Jim and Rob Walton, members of the world’s richest family, now have a combined net worth of US$168.5 billion as shares of their Walmart climbed 8.4 per cent this year.

Radhakishan Damani, who controls Avenue Supermarts in India, now has a net worth of US$10.7 billion, an increase of about 10 per cent since the start of the year.

DBS Bank analysts said they expect Sheng Siong to boost earnings over the next two years, citing social-distancing and stimulus measures, as well as cost cuts. The company posted 2019 net income of S$75.8 million (US$53.1 million) on revenue of S$991.3 million.

“Sheng Siong’s target customers are not so much of millennials who are open to online grocery shopping,” DBS’s Alfie Yeo and Andy Sim wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday.

The grocer, with its “decent” store network and logistics chain, eventually could be a takeover target for online players, the analysts wrote.

The brothers are already considering branching out from its core business. Sheng Siong Holdings, a private entity owned by the Lims, is part of a consortium led by local gaming company Razer that has applied for a digital-banking licence.