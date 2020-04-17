Women buy seafood at a market in Thailand’s southern province of Narathiwat. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: from Norway to Vietnam, seafood market sinks as demand dries up

  • The global seafood industry is seeing demand crater as the pandemic shuts restaurants and wreaks havoc with supply chains
  • Salmon prices have dropped in Norway. In Hokkaido, some suppliers are even holding emergency sales of unwanted catch
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Bloomberg
Updated: 7:00am, 17 Apr, 2020

