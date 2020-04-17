People wearing protective masks in a shared workspace in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Co-working during coronavirus: industry thriving in Hong Kong but struggling in Singapore

  • Singapore’s co-working spaces are popular with technology firms – from start-ups to multinational corporations – and the lockdown has hurt many operators
  • Hongkongers have been advised to work from home but the city’s cramped living spaces mean co-working firms have continued to prosper
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:56pm, 17 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People wearing protective masks in a shared workspace in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE