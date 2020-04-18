AirAsia aircraft seen on the tarmac of Kuala Lumpur International Airport on March 27, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia mulls merging AirAsia and Malaysia Airlines, as coronavirus crisis hits industry

  • The minister of international trade and industry says the idea was first floated last year, but has gained currency as the pandemic batters the aviation industry
  • Malaysia is in the middle of a partial lockdown to stem the spread of Covid-19, which has infected more than 5,251 people
Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:00am, 18 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
AirAsia aircraft seen on the tarmac of Kuala Lumpur International Airport on March 27, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE