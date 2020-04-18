A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said the Haiyang Dizhi 8 was conducting normal activities. Photo: China Geological Survey
South China Sea: Chinese ship Haiyang Dizhi 8 seen near Malaysian waters, security sources say
- Ship operated by Malaysia’s oil company Petronas reportedly tagged by number of vessels, including one from Vietnam
- Chinese survey ship Haiyang Dizhi 8 was at one point flanked by more than 10 vessels, including those from China’s military, according to sources
Topic | South China Sea
