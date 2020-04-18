A resident salvages some belongings from a fire in Manila on April 18, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Blaze rips through Manila slum area, leaving families homeless amid coronavirus pandemic

  • The fire raged in the slum district of Tondo in Manila City damaged about 200 houses, affecting 500 families
  • Officials are looking for temporary shelter for the victims, as evacuation centres have been occupied by relief operations for the Covid-19 outbreak
DPA and Associated Press

Updated: 9:44pm, 18 Apr, 2020

