A resident salvages some belongings from a fire in Manila on April 18, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Blaze rips through Manila slum area, leaving families homeless amid coronavirus pandemic
- The fire raged in the slum district of Tondo in Manila City damaged about 200 houses, affecting 500 families
- Officials are looking for temporary shelter for the victims, as evacuation centres have been occupied by relief operations for the Covid-19 outbreak
