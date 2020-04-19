A Malaysian police officer and soldier are seen behind a yellow tape. Malaysian police have arrested 14 Chinese nationals in a cryptocurrency scam. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia arrests 14 Chinese men who targeted victims from China in cryptocurrency scam
- The 14 men were arrested in Iskandar Puteri, near Singapore, after a two-month surveillance operation
- They targeted victims from the mainland by impersonating successful investors and setting up group chats through WeChat and QQ
