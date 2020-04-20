Commuters leave the Woodlands Causeway across to Singapore from Johor hours before Malaysia imposed a lockdown in March. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Malaysian workers in Singapore in a quandary after being told to go on unpaid leave

  • Many Malaysians have been asked to take unpaid leave during Singapore’s partial lockdown and are unable to apply for part-time jobs by law
  • They are hesitant to return to Malaysia for fear that they will be unable to go back to Singapore and are waiting for the circuit breaker to end
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Today Online
Today Online

Updated: 11:09am, 20 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Commuters leave the Woodlands Causeway across to Singapore from Johor hours before Malaysia imposed a lockdown in March. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE