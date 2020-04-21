The “Virus Vanguard” was introduced by Singapore’s government to raise public awareness about coronavirus measures. Photo: gov.sg
Singapore’s coronavirus superheroes no match for upset Liverpool football fans after ‘Must Always Walk Alone Man’ ruffles feathers

  • Government reviewing ‘Virus Vanguard’ campaign after receiving ‘quite a lot of feedback’ on mascots
  • More than 500 people signed petition against ‘Must Always Walk Alone Man’, a character with the power to enforce social distancing
Updated: 6:18am, 21 Apr, 2020

