The “Virus Vanguard” was introduced by Singapore’s government to raise public awareness about coronavirus measures. Photo: gov.sg
Singapore’s coronavirus superheroes no match for upset Liverpool football fans after ‘Must Always Walk Alone Man’ ruffles feathers
- Government reviewing ‘Virus Vanguard’ campaign after receiving ‘quite a lot of feedback’ on mascots
- More than 500 people signed petition against ‘Must Always Walk Alone Man’, a character with the power to enforce social distancing
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
