Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus fears prompt Indonesia to ban mass travel of Muslims at end of Ramadan
- Researchers warned the travel rush could lead to 1 million infections in the densely populated Java island alone and an eye-watering 200,000 deaths
- ‘I would like to announce that mass travel will be banned entirely,’ Widodo said. ‘Therefore I’m asking that details of the measure to be prepared.’
