The the United States has called on China to stop its ‘bullying behaviour’ in the disputed waters. Photo: Reuters
Two US warships in South China Sea during China-Malaysia stand-off

  • A Chinese government research ship was spotted last week conducting a survey close to an exploration vessel operated by Malaysia’s state oil company Petronas
  • The US State Department has said China was taking advantage of the region’s focus on the coronavirus pandemic to ‘coerce its neighbours’
Reuters
Updated: 3:15pm, 21 Apr, 2020

