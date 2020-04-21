The the United States has called on China to stop its ‘bullying behaviour’ in the disputed waters. Photo: Reuters
Two US warships in South China Sea during China-Malaysia stand-off
- A Chinese government research ship was spotted last week conducting a survey close to an exploration vessel operated by Malaysia’s state oil company Petronas
- The US State Department has said China was taking advantage of the region’s focus on the coronavirus pandemic to ‘coerce its neighbours’
Topic | South China Sea
