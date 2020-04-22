It was reported that 21 migrant workers staying at Joylicious dormitory were locked in their room. Photo: Facebook
Asia /  Southeast Asia

In Singapore, foreign workers who had contact with coronavirus patient were locked in dorm room

  • The infected worker, who is a Chinese national, was sent to the hospital on April 18 after developing a fever
  • ‘We have no choice but to play it safe. I have 800 workers to take care of here, and they have 800 plus families to answer to,’ manager says
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Today Online
Today Online

Updated: 1:29pm, 22 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
It was reported that 21 migrant workers staying at Joylicious dormitory were locked in their room. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE