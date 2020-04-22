People wear face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19 walk past commercial buildings Singapore. Photo: AFP
In Singapore, woman charged in court with sneezing at another woman
- The Taiwanese national who has been charged is accused of causing harassment
- She has also been separately charged with throwing objects from her third-story home
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
