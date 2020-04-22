The sun sets behind the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge. The Wuhan government and China’s Ministry of Emergency Management were targeted by Vietnamese hackers, a US cybersecurity firm says. Photo: AP
Vietnamese hackers targeted Chinese state organisations for coronavirus information, say researchers
- US cybersecurity firm FireEye said hacking group APT32 tried to compromise Ministry of Emergency Management and Wuhan government emails
- FireEye believes the group operates on behalf of Vietnam’s government and was searching for information about Covid-19 and attempts to combat it
