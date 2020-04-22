A soldier wears a face shield in the Philippines, as the country deals with a coronavirus outbreak at a prison in Cebu City, its second-largest city. Photo: AP
Over 100 inmates infected in coronavirus outbreak at jail in Cebu, Philippines
- The Philippines has some of the world’s most overcrowded jails, as a result of President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs
- Health authorities meanwhile say more than 1,000 health care workers have been infected by Covid-19, with 26 of them dying, including 19 doctors
