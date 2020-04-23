Women wearing face masks ride past the Opera House in Hanoi. The Vietnamese government says it was not behind a cyberattack on Chinese state organisations to obtain coronavirus information. Photo: AFP
Vietnam denies hacking Chinese organisations for coronavirus information
- US cybersecurity firm FireEye believes a Vietnamese hacking group targeted Ministry of Emergency Management and Wuhan government emails
- But Vietnam says the accusation is unfounded and it prohibits cyberattacks
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Women wearing face masks ride past the Opera House in Hanoi. The Vietnamese government says it was not behind a cyberattack on Chinese state organisations to obtain coronavirus information. Photo: AFP