The Philippines has six doctors for every 10,000 people, one of the lowest ratios in Southeast Asia. Photo: AP
Philippines sends nurses around the world but now its health care system is overwhelmed by coronavirus
- The country’s death toll from Covid-19 has surged nearly fivefold since April 1 to 462, and the confirmed cases have tripled to 6,981
- There is an estimated shortage of 23,000 nurses nationwide, according to the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
