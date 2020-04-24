The Philippines has six doctors for every 10,000 people, one of the lowest ratios in Southeast Asia. Photo: AP
Philippines sends nurses around the world but now its health care system is overwhelmed by coronavirus

  • The country’s death toll from Covid-19 has surged nearly fivefold since April 1 to 462, and the confirmed cases have tripled to 6,981
  • There is an estimated shortage of 23,000 nurses nationwide, according to the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines
Updated: 10:15pm, 24 Apr, 2020

