Philippines will keep capital region in coronavirus lockdown until May 15, inflicting more pain on economy

  • Areas covered by the extended lockdown on Luzon island account for about 60 per cent of the output of the US$330 billion economy
  • ‘I am warning everybody and putting notice to the armed forces and the police, I might declare martial law,’ President Duterte said
Bloomberg
Updated: 4:00pm, 24 Apr, 2020

