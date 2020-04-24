Policemen patrol on patrol during lockdown in Manila. Photo: AFP
Philippines will keep capital region in coronavirus lockdown until May 15, inflicting more pain on economy
- Areas covered by the extended lockdown on Luzon island account for about 60 per cent of the output of the US$330 billion economy
- ‘I am warning everybody and putting notice to the armed forces and the police, I might declare martial law,’ President Duterte said
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Policemen patrol on patrol during lockdown in Manila. Photo: AFP