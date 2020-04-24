Partly assembled bridge ventilators seen at a factory in New York on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Donald Trump to send ventilators to Indonesia at Joko Widodo’s request
- Donald Trump said on Twitter that Jokowi had asked for the equipment, ‘which we will provide’
- The US has worked to increase ventilator production as the virus spreads across the country, but experts forecast a declining need for the devices
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Partly assembled bridge ventilators seen at a factory in New York on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg