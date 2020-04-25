The song, Iisang Dagat, was released online on April 24. Photo: Screengrab/YouTube
Coronavirus: Chinese embassy’s ‘one sea’ friendship video triggers fury in Philippines
- The Chinese embassy in Manila says the song is ‘dedicated to those who contributed to our fight against the epidemic from both countries’
- But Filipino netizens have slammed the video’s imagery of a sea shared by both nations as ‘propaganda’ about the South China Sea
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The song, Iisang Dagat, was released online on April 24. Photo: Screengrab/YouTube