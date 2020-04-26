A volunteer who provides translation services for migrant workers is pictured on the screen of a ‘telepresence’ robot at Changi Exhibition Centre. Photo: Reuters
Inside Singapore’s sprawling coronavirus isolation centre, robots included
- Home of Singapore Airshow now an isolation facility
- City state has one of highest caseloads in Southeast Asia
