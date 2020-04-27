The offence occurred at a railway station in Singapore in September 2018. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore student Terence Siow jailed after chief judge overturns probation order for train molestation

  • The 24-year-old NUS student was initially given a 21-month probation order for outraging the modesty of a 28-year-old woman
  • But following a public outcry and an appeal from the prosecution, the city state’s chief justice has imposed a harsher sentence
Topic |   Singapore
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk
Updated: 3:00pm, 27 Apr, 2020

