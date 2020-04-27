A Muslim devotee recites the Koran at the Star Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, during Ramadan. Most mosques across Asia are empty due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: mosques across Asia deserted during Ramadan, but some ignore restrictions
- The Muslim holy month has started on a subdued note, with empty mosques, no iftar meals to break the fast, and anxiety about job losses
- Some religious leaders in Asia have shrugged off fears about the spread of Covid-19 and urged people to attend mosque
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A Muslim devotee recites the Koran at the Star Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, during Ramadan. Most mosques across Asia are empty due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Reuters