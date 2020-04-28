A municipality worker walks among graves at a cemetery complex for coronavirus victims in Jakarta. The country’s official death toll is 765 but data suggests it is much higher. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia’s true coronavirus death toll could be over 2,000 higher, data shows
- Data from Indonesia’s 16 provinces shows 2,212 patients with Covid-19 symptoms died, but were not tested and recorded as victims
- This comes as burials in Jakarta are up 40 per cent, and nearly 20,000 suspected cases have not been tested because of laboratory delays
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A municipality worker walks among graves at a cemetery complex for coronavirus victims in Jakarta. The country’s official death toll is 765 but data suggests it is much higher. Photo: Reuters