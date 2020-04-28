People shop for food items at a market in Singapore. Many of the city state’s home food businesses are feeling the pinch after strict coronavirus containment measures were implemented. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore’s home-based food businesses hit hard by circuit breaker measures
- Singapore introduced strict measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, including limiting business activities and restricting movement
- But this is affecting many entrepreneurs who work from home, especially over Ramadan and the Hari Raya Puasa festival
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
People shop for food items at a market in Singapore. Many of the city state’s home food businesses are feeling the pinch after strict coronavirus containment measures were implemented. Photo: AFP