The bungalow with the pool is a 10-minute jog from the man’s condominium, or a short golf-buggy drive away. Photo: Shutterstock
In locked-down Singapore, a British man is paying US$7,000 for a swim

  • The monthly fee allows the man access to a pool in a neighbouring US$21 million flat
  • He signed a three-month lease just for the pool after the closure of his condominium’s facilities due to social-distancing measures
Bloomberg
Updated: 6:08pm, 28 Apr, 2020

