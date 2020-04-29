Hawker Jason Chua makes meals in his stall at Hong Lim Market & Food Centre in Singapore, one of few to remain open during the strict coronavirus circuit breaker measures. Photo: Reuters
This Singapore hawker is offering free meals to those hard hit by coronavirus outbreak
- Known as “Beng [hooligan] Who Cooks”, Singapore food stall owner Jason Chua is making about 50-60 free meals for those who need them
- Singapore is facing a recession which is compounded by strict circuit breaker restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19
