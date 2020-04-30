A woman in an empty railway station during the first day of ‘circuit breaker’ measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus Singapore: no community spread up to end of March, finds study
- Covid-19 research group says findings suggest contact tracing efforts had been successful in identifying most cases of infection
- Research took place before the rapid rise in cases at foreign worker dormitories
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A woman in an empty railway station during the first day of ‘circuit breaker’ measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore. Photo: Reuters