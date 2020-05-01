Helix Bridge in central Singapore. Photo: Singapore Tourism Board
Coronavirus: Singapore prepares to resume cross-border travel with South Korea, Australia, Canada and New Zealand
- The city state is working with Australia, Canada, South Korea and New Zealand to resume essential trips in an effort to maintain supply chains
- Lack of passenger flights has affected cargo capacities and disrupted supply chains for essential goods, says trade minister Chan Chun Sing
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Helix Bridge in central Singapore. Photo: Singapore Tourism Board