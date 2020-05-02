Health care workers pictured wearing personal protective equipment in Singapore amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AFP
In Singapore, for one virus veteran Covid-19 gives sense of déjà vu
- In her 19 years working as a cleaner at Singapore General Hospital, Malaysian Nurul Aisyah, 59, has been on the front lines of three viral outbreaks
- She did not leave her post during 2003’s Sars epidemic, nor when swine flu swept through the city state in 2009 – and she says Covid-19 is no different
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Health care workers pictured wearing personal protective equipment in Singapore amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AFP