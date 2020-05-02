A view of the ‘SG Love’ message on the facade of the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore on Thursday. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Singapore prepares to ease some restrictions
- Selected activities such as home-based businesses, laundry services and barbers will be allowed to operate from May 12
- Some work premises will also be allowed to gradually reopen, taking into account their importance to the economy and supply chains
