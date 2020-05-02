Some 300,000 people use the Causeway daily, most of whom are Malaysians who commute to work in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia and Singapore delay deal on US$736 million RTS rail project to end-July

  • The countries agreed to extend the deadline after talks on the Rapid Transit System Link were hit by curbs on movement to stem the coronavirus
  • The 4.2km RTS will connect Johor Bahru with Singapore’s Woodlands district
Updated: 8:27pm, 2 May, 2020

Some 300,000 people use the Causeway daily, most of whom are Malaysians who commute to work in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
