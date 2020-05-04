A Malaysian student who took part in a Nasa contest in March and later received an email saying he had won a scholarship, has warned others to check for authenticity before posting such news. Photo: TNS
Malaysian student who boasted of earning Nasa scholarship now says he was scammed
- Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was one of many Malaysians to congratulate Muhammad Azhar Ali after he tweeted about his scholarship
- But after people started to investigate discrepancies, the student said he was scammed, warning others to check for authenticity before posting such news
Topic | Malaysia
A Malaysian student who took part in a Nasa contest in March and later received an email saying he had won a scholarship, has warned others to check for authenticity before posting such news. Photo: TNS