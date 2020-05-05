Vegan charsiu buns by Impossible Foods are offered at a press event on January 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Impossible Foods eyes Chinese funding as coronavirus spurs appetite for vegan meat

  • The US firm, backed by Singapore’s Temasek and Li Ka-shing’s Horizon Ventures, is seeking more investment offers because of the uncertain business environment, sources say
  • It comes as a potential meat shortage is bringing to attention substitutes, including lab-grown and plant-based meat
Updated: 8:00am, 5 May, 2020

