Singapore police are investigating a 40-year-old woman who refused to wear a face mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and allegedly assaulted a woman during an argument with members of the public at Shunfu Mart. Photo: Twitter
‘I’m a sovereign’: Singapore woman who refused to wear face mask cites radical US movement
- A woman who did not wear a face mask to curb the spread of Covid-19 and assaulting another woman will be charged in court on Tuesday
- She was shown on video referencing the sovereign citizen movement, in which people believe they are above the law and get to decide which rules to obey and which to ignore
