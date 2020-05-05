Former Malaysian deputy prime minister Zahid Hamidi waves to media in Putrajaya in 2018. His daughter and son-in-law have been fined for contravening Malaysia’s Covid-19 movement control order. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Daughter of Malaysia’s former deputy PM Ahmad Zahid Hamidi fined for flouting lockdown

  • Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid and her husband were fined 800 ringgit each for leaving their house for a meeting with a deputy minister on April 20
  • They broke the Covid-19 movement control order which restricted travel outside a 10km radius
Star Digital
Updated: 4:49pm, 5 May, 2020

