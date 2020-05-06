Live turtles on display at a wet market. Singapore’s government stopped tendering out wet market stalls for the sale of wild turtles in 2012 but existing stalls are allowed to operate as long as they comply with food safety and hygiene requirements. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore reviews sale, slaughter of wild animals at wet markets, but says risks are low
- MP Louis Ng asked whether the environment ministry would ban soft-shelled turtles at wet markets owing to the risk of viruses such as Covid-19
- Minister Amy Khor said transmission risks are low if food safety and hygiene standards are maintained
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
