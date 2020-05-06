Airlines could require as much as US$200 billion in government aid and bailout measures this year to survive, according to the International Air Transport Association. Photo: AFP
Singapore Airlines’ shares surge as coronavirus restrictions ease

  • Its share price, adjusted for the planned rights issue, soared as much as 21 per cent, the most since October 1987
  • Airlines could require as much as US$200 billion in government aid and bailout measures this year to survive
Updated: 6:15pm, 6 May, 2020

