Students Tan Tong and Chin Hui Shan watching virtual reality simulations of men making lewd comments. Photo: AFP
Singaporean women are using virtual reality to fight back against sexual harassment
- A YouGov survey found more than a quarter of women in Singapore had experienced sexual harassment but only 56 per cent reported the incidents
- There is no specific law against it – instead such acts are covered by the Penal Code and the broader Protection from Harassment Act
Topic | Singapore
