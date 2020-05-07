The US says it has recovered or assisted in the recovery of over US$1.1 billion in assets siphoned from Malaysia’s 1MDB fund. Photo: AFP
1MDB scandal: US recovers another US$49 million siphoned from Malaysian fund

  • The US has now recovered nearly US$1.1 billion in 1MDB assets, after forfeiture cases involving former Abu Dhabi IPIC boss Khadem al-Qubaisi
  • The trial of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak will resume next week after being halted in March because of Covid-19 concerns
Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:30pm, 7 May, 2020

