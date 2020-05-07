Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Indonesia urges China, South Korea to probe deaths of four seamen who were allegedly denied treatment

  • Indonesian crew of Chinese-flagged Long Xing 629 tuna longliner told South Korean media crewmates were denied medical treatment and subjected to physical abuse
  • They said they had to work 18 hours a day and were treated worse than Chinese crew members, and were paid only a tenth of the US$300 per month agreed salary
Topic |   Indonesia
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:54pm, 7 May, 2020

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. Photo: Reuters
