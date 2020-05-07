Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia urges China, South Korea to probe deaths of four seamen who were allegedly denied treatment
- Indonesian crew of Chinese-flagged Long Xing 629 tuna longliner told South Korean media crewmates were denied medical treatment and subjected to physical abuse
- They said they had to work 18 hours a day and were treated worse than Chinese crew members, and were paid only a tenth of the US$300 per month agreed salary
Indonesia
