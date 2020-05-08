The popular Orchard district in Singapore. Some Singapore expats have asked their landlords for rental reductions as companies cut salaries during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: SCMP / Roy Issa
Coronavirus: as Singapore employers cut pay, expats are asking for lower rentals

  • Singapore has one of the world’s most expensive property markets, with rentals dominated by high-paid workers from overseas
  • The government has unveiled a range of Covid-19 support measures but most are aimed at Singapore citizens
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Updated: 12:45pm, 8 May, 2020

