The popular Orchard district in Singapore. Some Singapore expats have asked their landlords for rental reductions as companies cut salaries during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: SCMP / Roy Issa
Coronavirus: as Singapore employers cut pay, expats are asking for lower rentals
- Singapore has one of the world’s most expensive property markets, with rentals dominated by high-paid workers from overseas
- The government has unveiled a range of Covid-19 support measures but most are aimed at Singapore citizens
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The popular Orchard district in Singapore. Some Singapore expats have asked their landlords for rental reductions as companies cut salaries during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: SCMP / Roy Issa