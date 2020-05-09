The humble nasal swab is more difficult to make from scratch than it seems. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: Singapore’s struggle to source nasal swabs shows why test kits are so scarce
- The city state’s bid to expand testing fivefold from 8,000 to 40,000 a day comes amid surging global demand for kits and their components
- To fill the shortfall, authorities are leaning on local industry – though the challenge has been compounded by its comparatively late shift in strategy
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
