Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad with Anwar Ibrahim (L) . Photo: AP
Malaysia’s Mahathir, Anwar say Muhyiddin’s government doesn’t have mandate to rule
- On the second anniversary of Pakatan Harapan’s historic win, the two leaders said ‘it’s time’ to restore an election mandate that they won two years ago
- The joint statement came a day after the speaker accepted Mahathir’s request to start a motion of no-confidence against Muhyiddin
Topic | Malaysia
