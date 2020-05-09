Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad with Anwar Ibrahim (L) . Photo: AP
Malaysia’s Mahathir, Anwar say Muhyiddin’s government doesn’t have mandate to rule

  • On the second anniversary of Pakatan Harapan’s historic win, the two leaders said ‘it’s time’ to restore an election mandate that they won two years ago
  • The joint statement came a day after the speaker accepted Mahathir’s request to start a motion of no-confidence against Muhyiddin
Topic |   Malaysia
Bloomberg
Updated: 11:13pm, 9 May, 2020

