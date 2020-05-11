Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. File photo: AFP
Indonesia condemns ‘inhuman’ treatment of its fishermen on Chinese boats
- Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi accuses Chinese fishing company of ‘violating human rights’ for forcing Indonesian seamen to work an average of 18 hours a day
- The work conditions caused illnesses among the crew members, killing at least three Indonesians, whose bodies were cast overboard into the Pacific Ocean, she said
