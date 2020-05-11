A Philippine health worker questions visitors during mass coronavirus testing. Photo: AP
How coronavirus derailed Philippines’ plans to expand free health care
- Spending has been refocused on virus response, and the recent suspension of increased contributions from Filipino workers abroad could further drain funds
- The share of out-of-pocket expenditure to total health spending in the Philippines, at 54 per cent, is the highest among Southeast Asia’s five largest economies
