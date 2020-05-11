Nur Afia Qistina Zamzuri with her home-made personal protective equipment. Photo: Reuters
Malaysian schoolgirl sews home-made PPE gowns to help fight coronavirus outbreak

  • Nur Afia Qistina Zamzuri can make four full gowns a day, between playtime and attending online classes while schools are closed
  • Malaysia, which has reported more than 6,600 infections and more than 100 deaths, will continue partial lockdown until June 9
Updated: 1:09pm, 11 May, 2020

